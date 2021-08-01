-
Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved Consumers Energy’s application to build a wider natural gas pipeline.The new Mid-Michigan Pipeline will…
CEO Asks Michigan Residents, Businesses to Partner and Protect the PlanetConsumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe is asking Michigan residents and businesses to…
Michigan utility Consumers Energy has received regulatory approval to increase natural gas rates by 7.6%.The state Public Service Commission OK'd the…
Consumers Energy has agreed to buy 100 megawatts of solar power from River Fork Solar, a generating facility in Michigan's Calhoun County.River Fork Solar…
Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.Two utilities say it…
About 196,000 utility customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are without electricity after a storm packing strong winds, hail and lightning crossed parts…
Michigan utilities are launching programs aimed at boosting the availability and use of electric vehicle charging stations in Michigan.DTE Energy Co. on…
UPDATED Thursday at 10:30 p.m.: Consumers Energy gasline workers loacted the damaged main. They anticpate having the leak closed off and repaired within a…
“We were pretty excited last month, during Earth Month actually, when our company was named the Energy Star partner of the year, one of many across the…
Consumers Energy says a release of natural gas led to a compressor station fire that sparked concerns about keeping fuel flowing to millions of people…