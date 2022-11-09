Mid-Michigan voters approve public safety complex bond proposal

Mid-Michigan voters have approved a $175 million bond issue to build a new public safety complex in Lansing.

The bond issue will allow the city to consolidate police, fire and EMS administration under one roof.

It would also replace one fire station, upgrade three others and create a new training center.

Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant says the bond issue will also help the city police department enhance its services.

“A lot of their response comes from the south end of the city, so we’re thinking that with this complex being centralized, it’s going to decrease response times to the community,” Sturdivant said.

Sturdivant calls the bond’s passage “a huge shot of adrenaline” for first responders.

“To have law enforcement and fire strategic decision makers, EMS, emergency management all under the same roof…it will provide a greater level of collaboration that we’ve been striving for,” he said.

A millage of $3.90 per every $1,000 of taxable valuation will be levied on the bonds in 2023.

The bonds would be issued for no longer than 30 years.