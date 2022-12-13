© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing, Windsor Township sign revenue sharing agreement

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published December 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST
Consumers Energy is planning to relocate its mid-Michigan operations center from a populated north Lansing neighborhood to a larger facility in Windsor Township near Dimondale.

The city of Lansing and Windsor Township are signing a revenue sharing agreement that will also benefit a local public utility provider.

Consumers Energy is planning to relocate its mid-Michigan operations center from a populated north Lansing neighborhood to a larger facility in Windsor Township near Dimondale.

The township would pay for a new building, while the city continues to provide water service.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says as Consumers Energy continues to pay about the same amount in taxes, the city would share that revenue with Windsor Township.

“They’re going to work on building their facility, we may have a few more pieces we have to negotiate; but this is the first step in connecting the two communities in being able to share the taxes that come in,” Schor said.

“So, we get to be held whole, the township gets some revenue, the company gets to move. And then on top of that, we get a waterfront part of the city that will be brought back to greenspace for commercial use,” he added.

The project is expected to take three to five years to complete.

