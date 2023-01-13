Faith Lutheran Church is making Knob Hill fire donations available to others in need

An Okemos church donation center originally set up for people displaced by an apartment complex fire is opening up to other community members in need.

In December, a fire broke out in the Knob Hill Apartment complex just days before Christmas, forcing dozens of residents out of their homes.

Faith Lutheran Church received a surplus of donations and opened a free store to help residents get back on their feet.

Church Pastor Ellen Schoepf says they’ve received an unexpected number of donations.

“We've opened up the free store right now to other people in the community, who are in need because we know there are many people who are in need in Meridian Township,” she said.

Schoepf says the store has a variety of items.

“We have a lot of clothing, some house-wear appliances as far as dishes and small cooking appliances, games, children's clothing, and coats and winter gear,” she added.

Schoepf says there are no requirements to shop at the free store. The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will also be open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

