City of Lansing launches committee to address homelessness in the city

On any given night, there are more than 8,000 people in the state of Michigan experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The members of a new City of Lansing committee on homelessness want to help change that. City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown chairs the committee. He says they met for the first time this week to come up with a strategy to find solutions.

“So we wanted to establish this committee to look at what is currently being done and review policies, review current services and eligibility gaps in services, stakeholders, agencies that are delivering services," he said. "What's currently being done, where are we seeing the challenge? And what solutions can be provided so we can see change?"

Brown says the group's priority is to begin their work by meeting with those experiencing homelessness in the city. He’s hoping their feedback can help them address some of the barriers in place that prevent people from being housed.

"We want to know what's truly taking place from the people that are affected the most," Brown added. "And then from there begin to bring different groups, agencies, the city as well, and find out what challenges and barriers that they're facing."

Brown says the committee will also hold meetings in the coming months with non-profit organizations that serve unhoused individuals.

