Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent.

The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.

As part of this work, nearly 100,000 registrations will be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Michigan Department of State spokesperson Jake Rollow says the office will be making this list available to the public.

“We believe in transparency, and we want everybody to make sure that their registration is active, if they indeed still live at their address, then we are putting this out publicly so that folks can double check the list and make sure that their registration is up to date,” he said.

Rollow says the list includes individuals who have either relocated, or died.

“We have reason to believe that the person has moved, either because we got a report that they cancelled their Michigan driver’s license or because an election official sent them mail and that mail was returned as undeliverable,” he added.

The list has previously been made available through Freedom of Information Act requests, but this year anyone can simply ask for it by sending an email to: ElectionData@Michigan.gov. The list will be available by sometime mid-February.

More than 400,000 registered voters have been removed from the list since 2019. Close to 8 million people are registered to vote in the state of Michigan.