Republican lawmakers in many states have proposed measures that would make their states' voting rules more restrictive. Of note are Arizona, Texas, Florida and Michigan.
Michigan saw its first cases of the coronavirus in March right around the time of the state’s presidential primary.After that, election officials had five…
Michigan county and municipal clerks are finding it challenging to meet the needs of voters amid the coronavirus pandemic and following changes in 2018…
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will unveil changes designed to shorten wait times and fix broken self-service kiosks at branch…
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has put together a committee to advise her administration and Michigan's Elections bureau on election reforms.Benson's…
Nearly half of local officials in Michigan's large municipalities report struggling to find enough people with the necessary skills to work at the polls…
In our continued coverage of local elections, WKAR’s Katie Cook takes us to Jackson, where the race for mayor is heating up.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation allowing communities to fix ballots where candidates missed the state filing deadline because of…
Besides the mayoral and city council races in Lansing, surrounding areas are also having primary elections today. During today’s primary elections,…
A longtime staffer at the Michigan Secretary of State’s office has been appointed director of the Michigan Bureau of Elections.Secretary of State Ruth…