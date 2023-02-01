New East Lansing councilman on public safety: 'The father in me kicks in before the councilperson'

The East Lansing City Council voted in January to add Noel Garcia Jr. to its team.

He fills a vacancy left by Lisa Babcock, who resigned in order to serve as a 54B District Court judge.

Garcia Jr. is a former Lansing Police lieutenant whose term lasts until the Nov. 7 election.

He spoke with WKAR’s Megan Schellong to discuss his vision for the city along with his priorities.

Interview Highlights

On the new perspective he is hoping to bring to the council

I think the perspective I'd like to bring is the fact that I have experience. I did six years on the Michigan Hispanic Latino commission. Before that, I was a director or the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cristo Rey Community Center. Most recently on the police oversight commission for East Lansing... when things get a little bit heated, I have the ability maybe to calm people down a little bit.

On how he feels about the safety issues at East Lansing High School

When I think of what's going on in East Lansing High School, the father in me kicks in before the council person. I have two sons that go to East Lansing high school, they're sophomores. It scares me what's going on there right now. As a councilman, we know there's a problem, we have a really good grip on what's going on over there. The focus is going to be on problem solving, working together in small groups and coming up with some solutions.

On the type of relationship he envisions between people of color and law enforcement in East Lansing

I think that's very important to have positive relationships with people of color. I'm a person of color. I entered a Caucasian male dominated profession 33 years ago in law enforcement. I really want to see some community policing initiatives.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: The East Lansing City Council voted last month to add Noel Garcia Jr. to its team.

He fills a vacancy left by Lisa Babcock, who resigned in order to serve as the 54B District Court Judge.

Garcia Jr. is a former Lansing Police lieutenant and will fill this role until the term ends with the November 7 election.

He joins me now to discuss his vision for the city along with his priorities.

So, tell us about your background in law enforcement and how it informs your priorities on the council.

Noel Garcia Jr. / Courtesy Staff photographer at Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan. / Courtesy

Noel Garcia Jr.: I don't know if law enforcement informs my priorities, besides the fact that when I

started at Lansing Police Department, one of my interview questions was, why do you want to be a police officer?

And the answer that I had then 33 years ago, was to help people and to make my community safe. And as I was asked that question about a month ago, when I interviewed for the East Lansing City Council, I don't think it changed much. However, you know, at 22 years old, you're kind of naive and you think you can do it yourself.

Well, now I'm more seasoned, I won't say old, I answer that question similarly, and that's knowing though, that I can't do it alone. I know it takes a team to make my community better. And so I guess that's the way law enforcement has kind of helped me get to where I'm at now.

Schellong: What new perspective are you hoping to bring to the council?

Garcia Jr.: I think the perspective I'd like to bring is the fact that I have experience. I did six years on the Michigan Hispanic Latino Commission. Before that, I was a Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cristo Rey Community Center. I've always been involved in one way or another, on different committees or commissions.

Most recently on the police oversight commission for East Lansing, and so that has been a commission that has been pretty fragile and emotional. And I've been able to kind of calm people a bit in that role, when things get a little bit heated, I have the ability maybe to calm people down a little bit. And, make sure that we're looking at both sides. And not to get too emotional.

Schellong: How do you feel about the recent safety issues at East Lansing High School, given that your two children are in the school system? Is there anything you plan to try to do as a council member?

Garcia Jr.: When I think of what's going on at East Lansing High School, the father in me kicks in before the council person. I have two sons that go to East Lansing High School, they're sophomores. They still have two and a half years to go. It scares me what's going on there right now. As a councilman, we know there's a problem, we feel like we have a really good grip on what's going on over there. The focus is going to be on problem solving, working together in small groups and coming up with some solutions. So, I think we play a part in that as council, and as a parent, I am even more motivated to help fix this problem.

Schellong: What kind of relationship do you envision between people, especially folks of color and law enforcement in the city?

Garcia Jr.: I think that's very important to have positive relationships with people of color. I'm a person of color. I entered a Caucasian male-dominated profession 33 years ago in law enforcement. I really want to see some community policing initiatives.

Schellong: Could you just really quickly just define what a community policing initiative is?

Garcia Jr.: So, community policing is not just an initiative, it's a philosophy, Megan. For example, as a community policing officer in Northtown neighborhood, I went in thinking, “I knew what the problems are, I'm going to go tell them what their problems are.”

I soon learned that I needed to listen first. I would need to listen, for them to tell me what their problems were in their neighborhood. I didn't live there. I worked there, but not as long as they lived there in a day. So it was important to have that positive relationship, communication, and for the community to be able to see you as a person and not just an officer wearing a uniform with a gun strapped to a side.

Schellong: If you're reelected for a second term, what's one thing you hope to accomplish on the city council?

Garcia Jr.: Well, I mean, I understand that right now, my term is nine months until the new election. And I'm preparing to run. And the reason I'm doing that is because I can't see myself in nine months having made an effect yet. To again, I go back to that answer to "why do you want to be on city council?" And that's to help people and to make my community better and making my community better is making the school safer. And to listen to the constituents again, Megan, to find out what they see are improvements needed in the city.

Schellong: Noel Garcia Jr. is East Lansing City Council’s newest member. Councilman Garcia, thanks for your time.

Garcia Jr.: You’re welcome and thank you for having me on your show.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

