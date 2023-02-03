New interactive DNR map shows record and Master Angler catches

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new online map to see where the state’s biggest fish are caught.

The Master Angler website allows people to find the location and date of record-breaking fish and Master Angler catches. Master Angler catches are those that meet established minimum lengths for each species.

DNR’s Aquatic Species & Regulatory Affairs Unit manager, Seth Herbst says the map allows for better interactions between the information and the anglers.

“It’s spatially organized you can toggle off and on the data from the different species using the fish icons.” Herbst said.

Herbst adds that although there are over 45 species listed, filters for the map can be found just below the search bar.

People can also submit their own Master Angler applications on the site. The DNR typically approves more than 3,000 Master Angler entries annually.

