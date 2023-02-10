Capital Area District Libraries celebrates its 25th anniversary

Capital Area District Libraries is celebrating its 25th anniversary with events throughout 2023.

CADL first opened in 1998 and now serves more than 100,000 residents in Ingham County.

Executive director Scott Duimstra said CADL’s goal is to empower diverse communities to learn, imagine and connect, regardless of age or profession.

"It started small, especially when we started in 1998, to kind of grow to the use that we see in the visits we see right now is pretty impressive," Duimstra said.

1 of 3 — Capital Area District Library.jpg Roscoe Orman, who played "Gordon" from Sesame Street, visits CADL in 2015. Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries 2 of 3 — Capital Area District Library Scott Duimstra.jpg MasterChef Winner Shaun O'Neale (left) and Executive Director of CADL Scott Duimstra (right) in 2018. Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries 3 of 3 — Capital Area District Libraries new outdoor patio.jpg Ribbon-cutting ceremony for CADL Leslie's new outdoor patio in 2022. Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries

Duimstra adds he is proud of how far CADL has come over the last 25 years and hopes the public feels the same.

"Libraries still have an integral part in our communities," Duimstra said.

CADL will be celebrating its anniversary throughout the year beginning in April, with a celebratory event highlighting its achievements.

Later this year, CADL will host a summer reading challenge event showcasing the importance of literacy.

CADL is a financial supporter of WKAR.

