WKAR News

Capital Area District Libraries celebrates its 25th anniversary

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
Graphic for CADL's 25th anniversary with tagline :25 years, Thousands of Stories"
Courtesy
/
Capital Area District Library
Capital Area District Libraries is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2023.

Capital Area District Libraries is celebrating its 25th anniversary with events throughout 2023.

CADL first opened in 1998 and now serves more than 100,000 residents in Ingham County.

Executive director Scott Duimstra said CADL’s goal is to empower diverse communities to learn, imagine and connect, regardless of age or profession.

"It started small, especially when we started in 1998, to kind of grow to the use that we see in the visits we see right now is pretty impressive," Duimstra said.

Roscoe Orman holding a microphone and speaking to an audience of children, sitting
1 of 3  — Capital Area District Library.jpg
Roscoe Orman, who played "Gordon" from Sesame Street, visits CADL in 2015.
Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries
MasterChef Winner Shaun O'Neale (left) and Executive Director of CADL Scott Duimstra pose for a photo, smiling
2 of 3  — Capital Area District Library Scott Duimstra.jpg
MasterChef Winner Shaun O'Neale (left) and Executive Director of CADL Scott Duimstra (right) in 2018.
Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries
A group of people pose for a photo, holding a large red ribbon and scissors on a sunny day on a brick-lined patio
3 of 3  — Capital Area District Libraries new outdoor patio.jpg
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for CADL Leslie's new outdoor patio in 2022.
Courtesy / Capital Area District Libraries

Duimstra adds he is proud of how far CADL has come over the last 25 years and hopes the public feels the same.

"Libraries still have an integral part in our communities," Duimstra said.

CADL will be celebrating its anniversary throughout the year beginning in April, with a celebratory event highlighting its achievements.

Later this year, CADL will host a summer reading challenge event showcasing the importance of literacy.

CADL is a financial supporter of WKAR.

