Detroit-based storyteller: 'It's important to encourage creativity and imagination in our younger generation'

Music is a universal language that can be used to bring different cultures together.

Audrey Allison, who was born and raised in Detroit, has been playing the drums for more than 50 years. The percussionist and storyteller has dedicated her life to creating a greater understanding of others through music.

WKAR's Megan Schellong spoke with her ahead of a presentation she plans to give at Capital Area District Libraries’ Downtown Lansing Branch on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-2 p.m. She'll share stories and songs honoring African American and African heritage.

Interview Highlights

On the inspiration behind her interest in music

My mother had a wonderful collection of jazz albums. Her and my uncle, Uncle Barry, had a habit of buying the latest albums and jazz albums that came out. And I became familiar with the John Coltranes, Billie Holidays, Sarafans, and Felonious Munks, at an early age and that music resonated with me, it just felt right.

On what it means to be a professional storyteller

It means that you have an opportunity to reach people in an animated way. I think that if you're enthusiastic about your stories, and you love the story, you have a passion yourself for the material, you will be able to reach an audience in a way that I found a learning experience for me and when you get up there on the stage, and you have an audience, and people are listening to every word, especially little children, it makes you vulnerable. And it's okay, if you don't mind becoming vulnerable and telling your stories and getting a reaction, I think that's what pushes and drives you to become a better storyteller.

On how she brings music and storytelling together

Well, I bring an assortment of musical instruments from around the world. And I actually try to introduce what these instruments are, how they came to be, from the regions of the world ... I also have instruments that I accompany myself with stories which will be the kalimba and I put that together along with accompanying music that is prerecorded for my stories when I can't actually play, but I'm telling the stories.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: Music is a universal language that can be used to bring different cultures together.

On the show today, we’re speaking with a Michigan percussionist and storyteller who’s dedicated her life to creating a greater understanding of others through music.

Audrey Allison, who was born and raised in Detroit, has been playing the drums for more than 50 years.

She joins me now to discuss how she got her start.

Audrey, who inspired your interest in music?

Audrey Allison: My mother had a wonderful collection of jazz albums. Her and my uncle, Uncle Barry, had a habit of buying the latest albums and jazz albums that came out. And I became familiar with the John Coltranes, Billie Holidays, Sarafans, and Felonious Munks, at an early age and that music resonated with me, it just felt right.

I had an old piano in the living room, dining room, and I would get up early in the morning banging on it and driving everyone crazy. So, it was moved one day, and I realized that I missed it. So, I went to playing pots and pans, and therefore the drums became an interest of mine to replace the piano.

Schellong: What does it mean to be a professional storyteller?

Allison: Well, it means that you have an opportunity to reach people in an animated way. I think that if you're enthusiastic about your stories, and you love the story, you have a passion yourself for the material, you will be able to reach an audience in a way that I found a learning experience for me.

When you get up there on the stage, and you have an audience, and people are listening to every word, especially little children, it makes you vulnerable. And it's okay, if you don't mind becoming vulnerable and telling your stories and getting a reaction, I think that's what pushes and drives you to become a better storyteller.

Schellong: How do you bring music and storytelling together when you perform?

Allison: Well, I bring an assortment of musical instruments from around the world. And I actually try to introduce what these instruments are, how they came to be, from the regions of the world, and demonstrate how it is played, what it looks like and I want to create opportunity for the audience to see and touch and feel the instruments.

I also have instruments that I accompany myself with stories which will be the kalimba, and I put that together along with accompanying music that is prerecorded for my stories when I can't actually play, but I'm telling the stories.

Schellong: You mention you bring along kalimba drums to your stories, and I know you also bring a thumb piano along, an mbira. Tell us what kind of feelings they evoke for you.

Allison: Well, the kalimba especially because it has a soothing effect. There is a book called The Soul of the Mbira which describes how it was used in Africa. The Soul of the Mbira had a purpose of helping calm nerves. It's a simple instrument to play because you just hold it with your hands and pluck it with your thumbs.

But the kalimba has more of a melodic property whereas the mbira is normally played and is more polyrhythmic. And a lot of the people who would play would walk long distances and play the kalimba, the mbira, as they were walking to help pass the time, you know. A lot of storytellers would accompany themselves with the mbira as well.

Schellong: Do you have a favorite story you look forward to sharing with your audiences?

Allison: Yes, I do. One of my favorite stories is Brer Possum’s Dilemma. It’s about following good advice from elders, realizing that they may know a little more than you at the time, and giving good advice is worth listening to, you know, when you receive it.

And Brer Possum’s Dilemma is an African American folk tale, where it involves a little possum and a snake. And so, I become these characters, and it's very humorous. It’s one of my favorite stories because I get a chance to act a little silly in the story. And there's an element of surprise in the end. What I have done is I've taken the liberty to change the outcome of the story to give the possum a second chance, because in the original story, it doesn't turn out that well for him.

Schellong: Audrey, what message are you hoping to send with your work?

Allison: I think it's important to encourage creativity and imagination in our younger generation because they need to know it's okay to let their minds wander and be themselves and who knows what they may come up with. Keep your eyes open, ears open, minds and their hearts open and be true to themselves.

Schellong: Audrey Allison is a percussionist and storyteller based in Detroit.

Thanks for your time.

Allison: Thank you, Megan.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

