One of Michigan’s most popular and durable blues bands is doing one last round of shows this year. Root Doctor has been fronted by Freddie Cunningham for…
After last year’s pandemic-related cancellation, the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival in East Lansing returns Friday through Sunday.Eighteen artists are…
There's been an increase in violence directed against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. In Michigan, one jazz musician is finding his own…
NPR’s annual Tiny Desk Contest is underway. This is the seventh iteration of NPR Music’s nationwide search for the next great undiscovered artist.The…
Lansing musicians and bands have come together to a make a compilation album.It's titled, "This Must Be The Place: Quality Hits From Lansing" and features…
At many stations across the U.S., today is Public Radio Music Day. WKAR is joining in, and Scott Pohl has this report on how COVID-19 stay-at-home orders…
Legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is back with another PBS series. Country Music debuts Sunday night on WKAR-TV.The statistics for the new Ken…
The Ten Pound Fiddle concert series has announced its 2019-20 schedule of folk music shows.A concert featuring the music of Phil Ochs kicks off this…
UPDATE: A "Homecoming" celebration of the life of Lawrence Leathers has been scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at the New Mount Calvary Baptist Church on…
Three handwritten wills have been found in the suburban Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the "Queen of Soul," including one that…