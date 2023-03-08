East Lansing Public Schools, City Hall closed due to social media threat

East Lansing Public Schools and City Hall were closed Wednesday after officials said they saw a threatening post on social media.

Early Wednesday morning, at about 6:38 a.m., East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko sent an email announcing the cancellation of classes after officials were made aware of a threatening post on Snapchat from after midnight. The social media post also displayed an image of a firearm.

School officials shared the information with the East Lansing Police Department to assist with an investigation. Police officials say they've tracked an IP address connected to the posts and are searching the location and interviewing individuals to learn who made the threats.

East Lansing City Hall also temporarily locked its doors Wednesday as the police department investigated the threat. A press release says the threat may have “a possible connection” to the police department.

The release adds the police have not issued a shelter-in-place order and they believe "there is no direct threat to the community at large."

All onsite after school activities in the district have been cancelled, though Leyko said the high school boys basketball game is continuing as planned.

"I will be heading to St. Johns in a bit to cheer on our boys' basketball team and will remain in touch with ELPD so that I can provide you with up-to-date information," she wrote in a press release.

Leyko says she expects school to resume Thursday but would make a decision Wednesday night.

School and police officials have not responded to requests for comment.