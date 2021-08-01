-
An East Lansing committee is proposing a police oversight commission made up entirely of volunteer community members.The group would be tasked with…
East Lansing is creating an independent commission to oversee the city’s police department. Like many police departments, the one in East Lansing has been…
A Michigan nonprofit that helps people struggling with narcotics abuse is expanding to 14 law enforcement agencies in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton…
A new Community Engagement Team in East Lansing will work on conflict resolution and crisis intervention for the city’s police department. The team has…
Eleven people were given tickets for violating health orders in East Lansing on Saturday, the busiest day for police in the city since students returned…
In the wake of a string of acts of police brutality, many protestors are calling for cities to defund their local police departments. That cry is even…
Protests against police brutality continue across the country. A large crowd gathered Tuesday in East Lansing to voice their outrage over the killing of…
New data finds the East Lansing Police Department engages with people of color at disproportionately high rates. That’s prompted the mayor to call for…
Michigan State University's police department issued a crime bulletin about people impersonating officers to gain personal information.In an email to the…
Accoring to WILX-TV, there was an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza located on East Lake Lansing Rd. at 10:15pm last night. The suspect got away with an…