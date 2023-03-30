© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

In State of the City address, Jackson's mayor looks to future development, broadband expansions

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
Daniel Mahoney headshot
Courtesy
Daniel Mahoney

In his second State of the City address, Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney touted a record of supporting economic development in the area.

The mayor delivered his remarks at the MLK Recreation Center Wednesday night. He framed the speech as a chance to show Jackson residents what has improved under his administration.

"I've learned in my time of being involved in politics that people don’t care how much you say you care," Mahoney said. "They want to know three things: What did you say you were going to do? What did you do? And what are you going to do now?"

Mahoney pointed out efforts to strengthen public safety, construct new housing and support Jackson’s homeless population. He also celebrated investments in local businesses in the area, including plans for two new grocery stores and a potential redesign of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He said he wants to make Jackson a welcoming place to all of its current and future residents.

“We look forward to continuing building a city with safe, vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, with a thriving economy, well-maintained infrastructure, where anyone can feel at a home, look to raise a family or retire and where local government exists to serve the citizens of the community,” Mahoney said.

Going forward, the mayor said his future priorities include infrastructure improvements to roads, expanding broadband network access and developing an updated city sustainability plan.

Tags
WKAR News JacksonJackson Cityeconomic development
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE