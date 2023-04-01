© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Dozens gather to demand protections for transgender youth at State Capitol

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published April 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
Young people gather at the Michigan State Capitol with protest signs decrying anti-trans violence. Many are carrying PRIDE and trans flags.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Young people participate in a rally held at the state Capitol to demand actions from lawmakers.

Friday is International Trans Day of Visibility, an annual event that celebrates transgender people and raises awareness about the discrimination they face. It was created by Michigander Rachel Crandall Crocker in 2009.

Across the country, trans and queer youth are protesting legislative efforts attempting to prevent trans people from being legally recognized and from receiving gender-affirming care.

In Lansing, dozens of young people carrying pride flags and signs decrying anti-trans violence gathered at the Capitol lawn. Twenty-year-old Lansing resident Cameron Carmichael organized the protest.

Cameron Carmichael, a white skin non-binary person, stands behind a podium at the steps of the Michigan State capitol. They are are white and are wearing a blue bandana on their head. They are also wearing glasses.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Cameron Carmichael

“I have hopes that there will be protections for trans kids," they said. "I was transgender in high school, I know what they're going through. I know the pain. And I just hope that they can be protected in any single way."

The protest was part of a nationwide action organized by Queer Youth Assemble, a youth-led nonprofit aimed at bringing joy and autonomy to the queer and trans community.

Carmichael said they want Michigan legislators to pass laws to ensure school policies affirm students’ rights to be free from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

"We need laws and legislation to protect those kids and make it easier for them to be themselves," they said.

In Michigan, two anti-trans bills have been introduced this session. One would prevent trans kids from accessing school bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The other would classify gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth as child abuse.

It is unlikely either would pass under the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Tags
WKAR News International Transgender Day of VisibilityLGBTQ rightsMichigan State CapitolState Capitol
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE