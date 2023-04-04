Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds possible over the next couple of days across mid-Michigan

Severe weather is possible in Greater Lansing Tuesday night through Wednesday. Storms could bring hail, strong winds and a chance of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and hail could result in localized flooding in the Lower Peninsula beginning Tuesday evening. That's due to a cluster of storms around Chicago that are moving northeast.

Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, says severe weather Tuesday evening is likely to occur south of Interstate 96.

"From Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Lansing to the south, hail and strong winds are really the two main threats, hail being more more likely than strong winds but we can’t rule the strong winds out," he said.

The mid-Michigan region could see rises in rivers and streams and is particularly at risk for extensive flooding of roadways. Small streams could also flood quickly if thunderstorms start and repeat, according to Hoving.

Hoving says the most severe weather is expected on Wednesday, with a higher risk of tornadoes beyond what is typical for Michigan.

National Weather Service Grand Rapids While Greater Lansing will see a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, that increases to an enhanced risk on Wednesday.

"Those are the kinds of tornadoes that do a lot of damage, the kinds of tornadoes that pose the greatest risk to public safety," Hoving said.

Hoving also says Wednesday's storms could bring hail as large as two inches in diameter. Strong gusty winds will continue on Thursday and into Friday.

