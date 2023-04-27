Jackson sees two challengers to incumbent mayor, multiple candidates to fill city council seats

Three candidates are vying to lead the city of Jackson ahead of a primary election later this year.

Tuesday was the filing deadline for individuals to run for local office in the city.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is facing two challengers for his reelection bid. One of them is current Ward 4 City councilmember Laura Dwyer Schelcte, who also ran for mayor in 2021.

That leaves her seat on the City Council open with two candidates vying for the position. Councilmember Freddie Dancy is facing a challenger in the Ward 2 election, and so is councilmember Will Forgrave in Ward 6.

The top two vote getters in the mayor’s race in the August primary will advance to the November general election.

Whoever is elected mayor will serve until 2026.

Since there are only two candidates in each of the ward races, the other elections will automatically occur in November.