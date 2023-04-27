© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Jackson sees two challengers to incumbent mayor, multiple candidates to fill city council seats

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
Jackson City Hall
Courtesy
/
City of Jackson
Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is facing two challengers for his reelection bid.

Three candidates are vying to lead the city of Jackson ahead of a primary election later this year.

Tuesday was the filing deadline for individuals to run for local office in the city.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is facing two challengers for his reelection bid. One of them is current Ward 4 City councilmember Laura Dwyer Schelcte, who also ran for mayor in 2021.

That leaves her seat on the City Council open with two candidates vying for the position. Councilmember Freddie Dancy is facing a challenger in the Ward 2 election, and so is councilmember Will Forgrave in Ward 6.

The top two vote getters in the mayor’s race in the August primary will advance to the November general election.

Whoever is elected mayor will serve until 2026.

Since there are only two candidates in each of the ward races, the other elections will automatically occur in November.

Tags
WKAR News JacksonJackson CityCity of JacksonJackson City Council
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE