AAA warns Michigan travelers to book summer vacations soon as demand skyrockets

AAA reports more Michiganders are gearing up for road trips in the next three months compared to the last two summer travel seasons.

A survey from AAA found 83% of Michigan residents plan to travel this year, with more than half opting for a summer vacation.

Lake destinations and beaches were the most popular vacation spots, followed by national and state parks, major cities and theme parks.

Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA in Michigan, says about 90% of the state’s summer vacationers will be hitting the roads instead of getting on a plane.

That's as the average price of gas in the state has dropped for the third straight week.

“So, definitely everyone is excited about being able to get out and travel this summer,” Woodland said.

International travel reservations are also up 200% percent compared to last year.

Many countries have lifted any remaining COVID-19 protocols for entry which may have led to that increase in demand.

Woodland says less than a quarter of travelers have solidified their reservations, so she’s urging travelers to plan ahead.

“If you plan to travel this summer, it's really important for you to book that travel now and make those plans now,” she said.

She also says that increase in international travel is also causing backlogs in passport renewal processing. Woodland recommends beginning those renewals in advance of any international travel plans to guarantee reservations.