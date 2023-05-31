Summer rate for Consumers Energy customers to start this week

Consumers Energy is putting in place its summer rate from the beginning of June to the end of September.

Rates will be 1.5 times higher Mondays through Fridays from 2-7 p.m. That’s to encourage customers to conserve their electricity use during those peak times.

Brian Wheeler is a spokesperson for Consumers Energy. He says effective ways to cut down on electricity use can be anything from postponing chores until later in the day to adjusting the air conditioner by 5 degrees.

“What we’re trying to do is encourage people to use less energy at peak times," Wheeler said. "If they really are effective in doing that, you actually can reach a point where you’re seeing savings on your bill.”

Wheeler adds it can just be a matter of adjusting everyday routines.

“We want to encourage people to be safe, to be comfortable in their homes but also to think about ways that you can move energy to different times of day. Often times, it’s as simple as postponing running your appliances, your dishwasher, your washer and dryer.”

Wheeler also recommends installing a smart thermostat or swapping out old incandescent light bulbs with LEDs.