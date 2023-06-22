First ever Olive Burger Festival coming to Lansing this weekend

Michigan’s first ever Olive Burger Festival is taking place this weekend in Lansing.

The Saturday event will feature different ten versions of the olive burger from local restaurants and food trucks. With a general admission ticket, attendees will be able to try bites from five burgers. They can then cast votes for their favorites.

Erin Brains is the event coordinator and president of Lansing Foodies. She hopes the event brings people together from all over the Lansing area.

“We want people to stay and have a good time and enjoy themselves, and it’s not just about spending money, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate Lansing and the olive burgers.”

The festival will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Lansing’s Jackson Field.