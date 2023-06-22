© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

First ever Olive Burger Festival coming to Lansing this weekend

WKAR Public Media | By Veronica Bolanos
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
Poster for the Olive Burger Festival with an illustration of an olive burger
Courtesy
/
Olive Burger Festival
Daniel Prestion designed the logo for Michigan's first even Olive Burger Festival.

Michigan’s first ever Olive Burger Festival is taking place this weekend in Lansing.

The Saturday event will feature different ten versions of the olive burger from local restaurants and food trucks. With a general admission ticket, attendees will be able to try bites from five burgers. They can then cast votes for their favorites.

Erin Brains is the event coordinator and president of Lansing Foodies. She hopes the event brings people together from all over the Lansing area.

“We want people to stay and have a good time and enjoy themselves, and it’s not just about spending money, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate Lansing and the olive burgers.”

The festival will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Lansing’s Jackson Field.

WKAR News
Veronica Bolanos
