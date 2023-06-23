East Lansing's Summer Solstice Jazz Festival returns with local music Friday and Saturday

The Summer Solstice Jazz Festival is back this weekend in East Lansing to showcase the talent of local musicians and composers. The outdoor event will span two days, beginning Friday.

For 27 years, the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival has been exposing mid-Michigan audiences to the diversity of jazz music.

This year is no exception, according to event coordinator Justin Drwencke. He says the annual event presents a unique opportunity for those who haven't had previous exposure to jazz.

“Jazz is a classic American art form that has influenced so much of the music that we have today," he said. "I think folks would be surprised to discover that connection when they come out and listen to the artists this weekend.”

Three performances this year will feature the music of East Lansing composer Greg Hill.

“He grew up in Central Michigan and was always listening to jazz and and starting to play saxophone in a jazz band, " he added. "He has always been a jazz lover and a supporter of jazz in the area and a couple of years ago decided that he was going to start writing his own music.”

The free event will feature nearly 20 performances across two stages in downtown East Lansing.

