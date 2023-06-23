LISTEN: Life as a college athlete is not easy

The countless hours that these college athletes put into their work can open them up to career possibilities that set them up for a life of comfort, stability, and potential glory. Adversity, however, is always around the corner.

Injuries, setbacks, mental health, and a global pandemic all play a part in the sporting lives of Katie Lu, Lucas Leak, and Delano Swift. Here’s how they’ve negotiated a life playing college sports.

WKAR Current Sports talked with three athletes about their careers and their future.