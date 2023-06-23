LISTEN: Life as a college athlete is not easy
Being a competitive athlete in college requires a lot of time and effort, and then, a career that meant so much is likely over after graduation.
The countless hours that these college athletes put into their work can open them up to career possibilities that set them up for a life of comfort, stability, and potential glory. Adversity, however, is always around the corner.
Injuries, setbacks, mental health, and a global pandemic all play a part in the sporting lives of Katie Lu, Lucas Leak, and Delano Swift. Here’s how they’ve negotiated a life playing college sports.
WKAR Current Sports talked with three athletes about their careers and their future.
