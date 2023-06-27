City of Jackson taps new deputy fire chief

A long-time member of the Jackson Fire Department is now the city’s deputy fire chief.

Tim Gonzales is taking over following the retirement of David Wooden in April.

In his new role, Gonzales says he’s planning to develop a strategic plan for the Jackson Fire Department.

“Focusing on community risk reduction, so enabling our firefighters to be able to preemptively stop ... some, you know, hazards from happening," he added.

Gonzales says he’s also hoping to do more community outreach, so that Jackson residents become more aware of what resources are available through the fire department.

The Jackson Fire Department provides monthly car seat checks for the area and installs free smoke detectors as well as hearing-impaired alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for all Jackson county residents.

Born and raised in Jackson, Gonzales also says he's honored to have been selected to lead the fire department.

"I'm sincerely thankful for the trust and the confidence in my superiors, that they placed me and grant me the opportunity to serve in this leadership capacity," he said. "Just really excited and ready to hit the ground running."

Gonzales has been working in the city of Jackson for the last 15 years. Most recently, he served as the fire department’s assistant chief.