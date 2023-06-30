Mid-Michigan community pools gear up to stay open for the holiday weekend

Community pools in the mid-Michigan area are preparing to remain open through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The City of Lansing's public pool opened earlier this month for the summer season.

Hunter Park Pool, located on Lansing's east side, features a splash pad, a basketball court, and a picnic area for visitors.

Brett Kaschinske, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Lansing, mentioned that there is no entrance fee to use the facilities.

"You need to have a swimsuit, and depending on age, children aged 5 to 12 must be accompanied by a person 18 or older," he said. "The pool has a limit of two children per adult. There is a limit of two children who are five years old per adult."

He also mentioned that the pool has a zero-depth entry, gradually sloping from the shallow to the deeper end.

The pool is located on Kalamazoo Street and is open every day from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

"We are planning to remain open for the Fourth of July," Kaschinske said.

The East Lansing Aquatic Center, situated on Abbott Road, is also open seven days a week, including holidays.

Cathy DeShambo, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Arts in the city of East Lansing, stated that the pool is open to anyone in the area.

"The daily pass costs $11 per person, $10 for seniors aged 60 and older with identification, and toddlers two and under are always free," she added.

East Lansing's pool also offers a seasonal summer pass, which includes unlimited visits for $95 per person.

This year, the East Lansing Aquatic Center will also offer disability-friendly swims.

"We have an opportunity for folks who need a little different atmosphere than when the Aquatic Center is super busy and full of people," DeShambo said. "They can still enjoy the Aquatic Center, but the atmosphere will be adjusted to be very friendly to their needs."