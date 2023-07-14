Michigan Avenue reconstruction project in Lansing to take place later in 2023

The City of Lansing says a full reconstruction of a major section of Michigan Avenue will start later in 2023.

The project on Michigan Ave. between Pennsylvania Avenue and Clippert Street will include sidewalk replacements, modernized traffic signals and utility upgrades.

The number of lanes will be reduced from five to four with two westbound lanes, a center turn lane and one eastbound lane.

One-way bicycle tracks will also be added on both sides.

“The transformation of Michigan Avenue has been studied for years. Many different proposals have been evaluated and immense public input gathered through efforts like Imagine the Avenue," Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement.

"Connecting the Capitol to Campus, this important corridor needs to be more pedestrian and bike friendly and be a welcoming place for the neighbors and businesses."

The project is expected to cost $11.62 million using $6.46 million in federal funds, $1.61 million in local (Act 51) funds and $3.55 million in utility (watermain/sewer) funds.

The budget will be updated after bids for the project are sent in next month.

Construction is expected to last through late 2024.

