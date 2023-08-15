Whitmer to decide if proposal for East Lansing election year change will appear on November ballot

A potential East Lansing ballot proposal to change elections from odd to even-numbered years is in limbo.

In order for the measure to appear on the November ballot, it needs approval from the Governor's office by Tuesday evening to comply with state election requirements.

East Lansing’s City Council passed a resolution to give voters the chance this November to amend the city charter and shift when council elections happen. If implemented, the next city council elections after this year would occur in 2026 instead of 2025.

The change would align local elections with state and federal races that draw more voters to the polls. That could lead to higher turnout from Michigan State University students.

The city sent the ballot language to the Attorney General's office for an evaluation. But the office rejected the proposal and said state law does not require city charters changes to move local election years, making the ballot question unnecessary.

The Attorney General's office indicated East Lansing's City Council could make the change with a local resolution. But City Attorney Anthony Chubb said conflicting state and local laws require the change to be made with a city charter amendment.

The ballot proposal has been sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for final review. To meet state deadlines, the proposal must be approved and sent to the City Clerk's office by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"If she rejects it by that time it will not be on the ballot," Chubb said. "If she accepts it, it will go on the ballot."

Voters in East Lansing will weigh in on three other election-related ballot proposals in November. Those include expanding the council from five to seven members, shifting the date councilmembers are sworn in and taking steps toward supporting ranked choice voting for local elections.