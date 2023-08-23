© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

City of Jackson regroups after major fire Tuesday at a vacant factory

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT
Water from a firetruck crane is sprayed down on the charred structure remaining of a former factory
Aaron Dimick
/
City of Jackson

The city of Jackson is assessing damage after a massive structure fire Tuesday north of downtown.

Firefighters contained the blaze after fighting it for several hours at the vacant former Airmaster fan factory.

large black smoke plume behind a building
Aaron Dimick
/
City of Jackson

Crews from every fire department in the county responded to the emergency. Three Jackson firefighters and one Napoleon Township firefighter were treated on the scene Tuesday for heat exhaustion.

A section of North Street between Cooper and North Blackstone street remains closed to traffic. Community members are being asked to avoid the area.

Air quality is being monitored, and no immediate health impacts have been found.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the fire while the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring for any environmental impacts.

Jackson Public Schools cancelled the first half day of classes on Wednesday due to the potential of hazardous debris from the fire contaminating school sites.

Testing is being done in the district.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
