Lansing Board of Water Light restores all power following severe weather

The Lansing Board of Water Light has completed all power restorations after Thursday's severe weather.

More than 30% of the BWL's customers lost electricity following storms and a tornado that came through the region.

The utility says the cost of damage exceeds "that of the December 2013 ice storm."

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley called the impact of the severe weather "unprecedented."

"This storm was unique in that its straight-line, high velocity winds toppled trees, damaged 65 poles and downed 835 wires," he said in a statement.

Peffley thanked the more than 100 tree and line crews from the BWL and other organizations for their work in the restoration effort.

There are some BWL customers who do require service reconnects due to damage to the equipment that connects power from the pole to the meter on houses.

