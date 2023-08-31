© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing Board of Water Light restores all power following severe weather

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
line crews use a crane and trucks to right a downed power line on a street
Courtesy
/
Lansing Board of Water and Light

The Lansing Board of Water Light has completed all power restorations after Thursday's severe weather.

More than 30% of the BWL's customers lost electricity following storms and a tornado that came through the region.

The utility says the cost of damage exceeds "that of the December 2013 ice storm."

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley called the impact of the severe weather "unprecedented."

"This storm was unique in that its straight-line, high velocity winds toppled trees, damaged 65 poles and downed 835 wires," he said in a statement.

Peffley thanked the more than 100 tree and line crews from the BWL and other organizations for their work in the restoration effort.

There are some BWL customers who do require service reconnects due to damage to the equipment that connects power from the pole to the meter on houses.

Tags
WKAR News Lansing Board of Water and Lightsevere weather
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE