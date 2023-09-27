Michigan State University fires Mel Tucker for "moral turpitude" and breach of contract

Michigan State University has fired former football coach Mel Tucker, claiming his actions and alleged sexual harassment bring "ridicule upon the university" and constitute a breach of contract.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller sent a letter to Tucker Wednesday to Inform him that his contract is terminated. The decision follows allegations of sexual harassment from activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

"Had you not engaged in this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, the University would not be subject to public disrespect and ridicule regarding your actions," Haller wrote.

Officials notified Tucker earlier this month that they intended to terminate his contract with cause. Tucker responded by calling the decision a "miscarriage of justice" and maintaining that he had a "consensual, private relationship" with Tracy.

Tracy alleges Tucker masturbated on a phone call without consent, while Tucker claims the incident was consensual.

In his letter, Haller wrote "it is immaterial if...these actions were purportedly consensual and somehow occurred outside of your workplace...[i]t is decidedly unprofessional and unethical to flirt, make sexual comments, and masturbate while on the phone with a University vendor."

Harlon Barnett, who has been serving as acting coach of MSU's football program, is expected to be named interim head coach at next month's Board of Trustees meeting.

MSU's Office of Civil Rights is holding a hearing next week to conclude the school's investigation into the allegations.

An MSU spokesperson declined to comment on the decision. Attorneys representing Tucker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.