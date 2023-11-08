East Lansing City Council | Election 2023 Results

Kerry Ebersole Singh, Mark Meadows and Erik Altmann have made it through a crowded East Lansing election to win seats on the City Council.

The three candidates came on top in a field of eight candidates vying to serve on the city's legislative body. Voters were able to select their top three candidates on the ballot.

With the Ingham County Clerk reporting 100% of the unofficial results from city precincts, Ebersole Singh was the top vote-getter capturing 23% of the vote. Meadows and Altmann followed closely behind with 16.5% and 15.9% respectively.

The race will mark a return for Altmann and Meadows, who previously served on the council. Altmann lost his seat in a close 2019 race, while Meadows, a former mayor, resigned following a contentious vote in 2020.

The three candidates will fill the seats currently occupied by Mayor Ron Bacon and Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg, who are bowing out at the end of their terms this year. Councilmembers Dana Watson and George Brookover will remain in City Hall.

Noel Garcia Jr. was the sole incumbent in the race after he was appointed to the council in January. He placed fifth in the city council race and will be stepping down at the end of this year.

One of the first actions the group will be taking is the selection of a new mayor.

The three winners filled out a WKAR survey ahead of the election. All three out rebuilding East Lansing's workforce among their top priorities, after the city saw a wave of staff departures this year.

Though the City Charter states new councilmembers are to be sworn in one week after the election, the three will need to wait for the results to be certified. They'll each serve out a four-year term through the end of 2027.