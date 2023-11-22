MSU's accreditation investigated over complaints of misconduct

Michigan State University’s accreditation is under review following a complaint filed by the school’s Faculty Senate. The complaint made to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) cites allegations of misconduct against MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar.

Trustee Brianna Scott is accusing Vassar of bullying interim President Teresa Woodruff, making unilateral decisions and of maintaining inappropriate relationships with university donors. Vassar has denied the allegations. MSU launched an ethics investigation into the board since the trustee complaints surfaced.

Last month, the Faculty Senate, an independent body made up of the school’s faculty, academic staff and librarians, passed a non-binding resolution calling on Vassar to resign, voting 52-4 on the decision. The group cited concerns that the college’s accreditation could be put at risk because of her relationship with donors.

In his complaint, Faculty Senate Chair Jack Lipton outlines three accusations against Vassar as violations of the accrediting body’s standards — the board chair's travel on a donor's private jet to a university basketball game, her participation in an advertisement of a former trustee's business and her meetings with Lansing officials to discuss the possible moving of university facilities.

In response to the Faculty Senate’s complaint, the Higher Learning Commission stated it will review the university’s compliance in the coming weeks.

“Upon initial review of your complaint, HLC determined that the matter regarding Michigan State University raises potential concerns regarding the institution’s compliance with the Criteria for Accreditation,” Associate General Counsel Robert Rucker wrote in a letter on behalf of the accreditor.

Following the review, the HLC will forward the complaint to the university for a response. MSU will then have 30 days to respond to the concerns in writing and provide appropriate supporting evidence.

Depending on these the HLC will determine what further actions, if any, are needed.

In a statement, MSU spokesperson, Emily Guerrant said the university plans to review and respond accordingly to the notice filed by the HLC.

“Maintaining the university’s accreditation is critical to the overarching success of the institution,” Guerrant wrote.