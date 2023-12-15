Lansing Facts celebrates a Festivus for the rest of us

The satirical social media account Lansing Facts is beginning a new holiday tradition with a Festivus celebration.

Festivus is an alternative, secular winter holiday meant to reject the commercialism around this time of year. It became popularized through an episode of the sitcom Seinfeld.

Frank Costanza, as played by the late comedian Jerry Stiller, explains a Festivus celebration includes feats of strength, an airing of grievances and, instead of a Christmas tree, an unadorned aluminum pole.

Ty Forquer of Lansing Facts says Festivus fits in perfectly with the kind of irreverent content posted on its social media accounts.

"We are both of the age that Seinfeld was an important part of our growing up experience or our teenage years, so wanted to bring a little bit of that Festivus experience and make it like a little bit Lansing-y," he said.

Forquer and the other half of Lansing Facts Craig Terrill commissioned a Festivus pole from local artist Andrew Sandstedt. It’s not exactly traditional.

"Andrew has added some texture to it that makes it look just a little bit nicer than than a regular metal pole," Forquer said.

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU The olive on top of the Lansing Facts' Festivus pole is a tribute to the olive burger.

It's also adorned with a green olive made of metal attached to the top as a nod to the city’s olive burgers.

Forquer and Terrill placed the pole at a downtown bookstore called A Novel Concept

"Coming up with something that we can give them as a draw, maybe help bring people into their businesses, it felt like a win," Terrill said.

Forquer says they’ve also created an online form where Lansing residents can anonymously air their grievances.

Then Lansing Facts accounts will share them as they get submitted.

"You can get any negativity you have towards the Lansing area out of your system. You can air your grievances, and then you can enter 2024 with a fresh perspective," he said.

And of course, they have their own grievances.

Sophia Saliby / WKAR Lansing Facts is calling their Festivus celebration "Rustivus."

"The whole time I've been sitting here I've been eyeing my car nervously over like my back shoulder. Like, did I pay for enough parking? Like aggressive parking enforcement," Terrill said.

Forquer says his grievance is when people pit Michigan cities against each other.

"We end up fighting with each other a lot when we when we should be, you know, focusing on the people who are building up this community and trying to do great things."

Speaking of fighting, they did size each for the traditional Festivus feats of strength where the holiday celebration does not end until the host gets pinned down in a wrestling match.

"I have the reach," Terrill started. "But Ty, you have dad strength. You've had to wrangle a kid. So, I'd probably give you the edge here."

But Forquer isn't so confident.

"Craig is lanky, he's got, he does have as he said a little reach on me. He's got those long arms," he said. "I'm just tired all the time. Being a dad is hard work, y'all."

Before things could get too heated, they took a moment to reflect on the greater holiday season and why they're proud to represent Lansing.

"Lansing is never going to be Chicago. It's never going to be New York. It's never going to be like these places you think of with wild nightlife and whatever. But if you want a place with like a pretty decent food scene, and you can afford to live there, and like actually afford to live in a house and not the tiniest apartment, you know, there's a lot of stuff going on here," Forquer said.

"I do really appreciate about Lansing is when it leans into its weird middle child status," Terrill added.

"We're not worried about what everyone else is doing. That's when we're at our best. I'm very thankful that we have a lot of people in town doing exactly that, probably ourselves included."

