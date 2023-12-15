MSU completes investigation into Mel Tucker leaks

Michigan State University is announcing the end of its inquiry surrounding alleged breaches of confidentiality related to school’s civil rights investigation into former football coach Mel Tucker.

The MSU Board of Trustees announced Friday that the law firm Jones Day had completed its probe into the university’s Title IX office and is drafting a public report. The board did not specify a timeline for the report release.

Tucker was found responsible for violating MSU’s sexual harassment policy in October, after the university’s Office of Civil Rights reviewed his interactions with Brenda Tracy, a sexual violence prevention educator. Tracy initiated the investigation after she alleged Tucker had sexually harassed her during an April 2022 phone call.

Tracy’s complaint was made public in September through a report by USA Today, leading to the university’s dismissal of Tucker as football coach.

The rape survivor and activist filed a lawsuit against Tucker after his attorneys released text messages between Tracy and a friend amid the school's Title IX investigation. An Ingham County Circuit Court judge issued a protective order in October, preventing the former coach’s legal team from releasing additional information regarding Tracy.

MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar said the newly completed report will bring more transparency to the incident.

“We will continue to ensure that the board protects the integrity of our Title IX processes moving forward,” Vassar said during the Friday board meeting.

Earlier this year, Vassar was accused by MSU Trustee Brianna Scott of thwarting aspects of the Jones Day investigation. The board chair said the law firm’s probe “fully exonerated” allegations against her of leaking the investigation.

“We are moving forward in the spirit of collaboration, accountability and transparency. I want to continue that spirit. Even as I put that spurious allegation behind me,” Vassar said.

WKAR's Arjun Thaker contributed to this report.