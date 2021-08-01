-
Pedestrians in downtown Lansing will eventually have to look both ways before crossing the street.The city is using $3.3 million in state funding to…
-
A new retail art gallery opens Monday in Lansing. The Nelson Gallery is located in the former Liebermann’s storefront on South Washington Square.The…
-
A local organization is working to highlight emerging ethnic businesses and artists in the area with curated pop-up shops in downtown Lansing.LanArtBus…
-
A roundabout sculpture is being built in Downtown Lansing, but they want the community to decide on which design is best. The Community Foundation has…
-
The City of Lansing is proposing a bike path from Grand Avenue in downtown Lansing to the east side of the Frandor area. WKAR’s Katie Cook reports. The…
-
If you walk along Lansing River Trail over the next few months, you may see a few new objects along the way which catch your eye and maybe your ear.…
-
After more than four years of planning, the Adado Riverfront Park stage project in downtown Lansing has completed phase one. WKAR’s Katie Cook has more.…
-
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero talked with Morning Edition host Brooke Allen about what's left for him to do before leaving on January 1, 2018.
-
Thu., Nov. 2 from 12pm to 1pm at the Michigan Vietnam Monument | You're invited to join your community in paying respects to those who served and perished…
-
On Wednesday night, four development firms presented their plans to transform the current space occupying Lansing city hall across the street from…