Trini Lopez-Pehlivanoglu embarks on historic term as Lansing's first Latina councilmember

Trini Lopez-Pehlivanoglu is excited to begin her term in January as a member at-large for the Lansing City Council. The long-time Lansing resident says she feels proud to serve in the role and takes being a representative for other Latina women and girls in the community very seriously.

"In 2023, to know that I'm the first at this feels like it was a long time coming," she said. "But I am happy to do that and represent my community in the best way possible."

Lopez-Pehlivanoglu graduated from Everett High School and grew up attending Cristo Rey Church.

“We have such a great community here in Lansing,” she said. “I’ve always felt like we really support one another with initiatives that are important to us.”

When Lopez-Pehlivanoglu announced she would be running for city council, she says she witnessed the community coming together to support her candidacy.

“I'm really happy that I was raised with a sense of giving back and lifting others up as well," Lopez-Pehlivanoglu said.

The incoming councilmember wants to focus on fostering better relationships during her first term, specifically between the community and public safety officers.

“We want to make sure that our kids understand what it means if a policeman pulls them over and what to do and what not to do," she said. "Educating kids and building relationships with the youth in the city is very important."

Addressing Lansing's gun violence is something Lopez-Pehlivanoglu also hopes to tackle.

“Giving children and young adults in Lansing good productive things to do, and making sure that they're exposed to all of the different programs that we have here in the city and that are easily available to them,” she said.

Above all, Lopez-Pehlivanoglu says she’s committed to transparency with the community that elected her.

“Working with council, working with administration, and then along the way making sure that I'm connecting with residents and giving them the best information that is out there so that they can understand what's happening with the city at various levels,” she said.

Lopez-Pehlivanoglu is expected to serve on the council for a full four-year term through 2027.