Body image is a struggle for many, but, for some, the issue can turn obsessive

Body dysmorphia, formally known as body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), is a psychological disorder characterized by an obsessive focus on perceived flaws or defects in one's physical appearance. Individuals with BDD often experience intense anxiety and distress related to these perceived flaws, leading to compulsive behaviors such as excessive grooming, checking mirrors, or seeking reassurance.

The distorted self-image experienced by those with body dysmorphia can have profound effects on their daily lives, impacting relationships, work, and overall well-being. Despite the prevalence of societal beauty standards, BDD can affect individuals of any age, gender, or background.

By fostering awareness and understanding, there’s hope to contribute to a compassionate dialogue surrounding body dysmorphia and promote empathy for those navigating this intricate mental health landscape.

Current Sports beat reporter Terriyanna Gregory spoke with both mental health and fitness professionals about the topic.