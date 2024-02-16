© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports Beat

Body image is a struggle for many, but, for some, the issue can turn obsessive

WKAR Public Media | By Terriyanna Gregory: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
Terriyanna Gregory

The understanding of body dysmorphia is growing in the medical and counseling communities, now seen as something serious that requires intervention.

Body dysmorphia, formally known as body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), is a psychological disorder characterized by an obsessive focus on perceived flaws or defects in one's physical appearance. Individuals with BDD often experience intense anxiety and distress related to these perceived flaws, leading to compulsive behaviors such as excessive grooming, checking mirrors, or seeking reassurance.

The distorted self-image experienced by those with body dysmorphia can have profound effects on their daily lives, impacting relationships, work, and overall well-being. Despite the prevalence of societal beauty standards, BDD can affect individuals of any age, gender, or background.

By fostering awareness and understanding, there’s hope to contribute to a compassionate dialogue surrounding body dysmorphia and promote empathy for those navigating this intricate mental health landscape.

Current Sports beat reporter Terriyanna Gregory spoke with both mental health and fitness professionals about the topic.
Terriyanna Gregory: Current Sports Beat Reporter
