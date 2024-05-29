East Lansing police chief resigns amid internal investigation

East Lansing announced Tuesday that Police Chief Kim Johnson submitted his resignation on May 20.

Johnson had been on paid administrative leave since April pending the results of an internal investigation.

City officials did not explain the week-long delay in noting Johnson’s departure.

Speaking with WKAR, East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman did not offer details as to what prompted the probe and did not provide any information regarding its findings.

“Kim Johnson decided to resign,” said Belleman. “I'm not able to get into the details of the internal investigation because it is an attorney-client privilege document.”

Johnson, a 30-year veteran of the East Lansing Police Department, took over as police chief in 2020.

Deputy Chief Chad Pride will assume an interim role as police chief while the city searches for a permanent replacement.