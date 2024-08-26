Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks poll worker safety, AI misinformation and turnout

As Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson oversees all of Michigan’s elections.

The state has seen expanded voter access since the 2020 presidential election due to a voter-approved amendment in 2022. That includes a new early in-person voting period among other measures.

The Michigan Legislature has also been proactive by making it a crime to prevent an election worker from doing their job as well as to deliberately spread misinformation about candidates or elections through the use of media generated by artificial intelligence.

But recent swatting attacks on Benson as well as the two candidates running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat suggest there are still threats to deal with ahead of, during and after the November election.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby talked with her about the preparations taking place now for Election Day.

Interview Transcript

She joins me now to talk about the preparations taking place for November presidential election. Thanks for being here.

She joins me now to talk about the preparations taking place for November presidential election. Thanks for being here.

Jocelyn Benson: Thanks for having me.

Saliby: I want to start by looking back at the August primary that happened a few weeks ago. At one point before that election, absentee ballots were being returned at a record pace, but overall turnout kind of fell short of the 2022 midterm numbers.

Why do you think that happened? And do you think that trend will carry over to November?

Benson: We basically saw an average turnout for our August primary. We did see a million people vote prior to Election Day even starting, which was actually on par with what we've seen in past midterms and a sign that people are taking advantage of their options to vote from home or take advantage of early voting.

So, there's not much we can glean at this point for the November election. Although, we did see many people choosing, when they know about early voting, to use that option. So, I anticipate we'll see perhaps more people voting early in November.

Saliby: Is the future of voting, increasingly, not at the polls on Election Day?

I think the future of voting is about having options to vote, because there are some citizens who will still and always love to vote in their precinct, but the convenience factor is really growing in importance.

Benson: I think the future of voting is about having options to vote, because there are some citizens who will still and always love to vote in their precinct, but the convenience factor is really growing in importance.

And so, whether someone chooses to vote on what is now the last day of voting, which is traditional Election Day in many states, that I think we'll see a growing movement towards some people choosing to vote from home, some people choosing to vote on Election Day, but all options being on the table for voters that they, in any election, can make the decision that best suits their schedule.

Saliby: How is your office combating election misinformation? I know a newer concern this year has been the potential for artificial intelligence to be used to impersonate candidates or other officials. Is that something you've seen at all?

We know Michigan is, in particularly, targeted by foreign bad actors who have a strong incentive to disrupt the democratic process.

Benson: Yes. In fact, we know Michigan is, in particularly, targeted by foreign bad actors who have a strong incentive to disrupt the democratic process, perhaps stronger than ever before, given international developments right now. And you know, just last week, the U.S. intelligence community issued a warning about Iran's attempt to interfere with our elections in Michigan, and so, we're very mindful of the fact that we're a target, and our voters are a target. And that artificial intelligence only boosts the possibility for misinformation to really fool voters about their rights and about their voice.

Fortunately, in Michigan, we have passed laws to regulate AI in elections and impose not just a requirement that there be disclosure and disclaimer for any communications developed with AI, but also we've made it a crime to use AI intentionally to spread misinformation about our elections.

So, we hope those laws will make it a deterrent, and we hope the federal government follows suit with similar laws requiring disclosure and criminalizing the intentional misuse of AI to deceive voters. But all of it pales in consideration to the power of voters to reject misinformation by knowing the truth and facts and being ambassadors for those things.

Saliby: What advice would you have to voters on how to parse everything they might see online, emails, texts, social media to make sure they're finding the true information?

Benson: Going into this election season, voters need to know that state and local election officials are their go-to resource for nonpartisan facts about elections. And citizens can now make a plan to ensure they know where to turn to for the truth about elections, calling a clerk, talking to or going to a Secretary of State website, and then, in turn, citizens can become trusted messengers as well within their circle of family, friends, neighbors, coworkers.

In Michigan, we set up a website michigan.gov/vote for all election and voting-related information. And we've also set up a program for people to sign up to be a Democracy Ambassador, so that they can help us distribute trusted information, factual information at all points in the election process.

Saliby: I want to ask you about something that you experienced personally recently. You experienced two swatting attacks earlier this month. That's when someone calls in a false threat to a residence, so law enforcement has to respond. It's often a tactic used to intimidate or scare the victim.

Both candidates for the state's open Senate seat were also swatted recently. So, compared to recent elections, do you feel like tensions and threats are worse now?

Benson: We've seen a steady trickle of election threats to, particularly, election workers who at all levels have faced a full range of threats and intimidation over the past four years. Everything from veiled threats to voicemails or emails or posts on social media wishing them harm or warning of harm to direct harassment in the form of swatting and other types of much more scary and personal types of situations.

As election administrators, we know, and we've gone through this knowing that we can't and won't allow fear to prevent us from doing our duty and defending our democracy.

As we get closer to November, we're already seeing and anticipate these attacks are going to increase in frequency and severity at all levels. They could be things like AI deepfakes that could mask or mimic voices, certainly swatting, death threats, bomb threats made over social media or text. But as election administrators, we know and we've gone through this knowing that we can't and won't allow fear to prevent us from doing our duty and defending our democracy.

In fact, many of us are emboldened by the threats to continue to and have chosen to continue to carry out our duties with integrity, even more fiercely than we might have before. So, we've tried to take these threats and use them to only make us stronger and to stand up and say we won't be intimidated. We're going to do our jobs, and we're going to ensure that our election goes smoothly at this critical time in America's history.

Saliby: So, how are you preparing poll workers, election administrators to deal with the potential for these threats or incidents?

Benson: Number one, we have recruited close to 80,000 new election workers, poll workers from all 83 counties. We've seen citizens step up and volunteer, and that's helped us ensure that there are no shortages, which makes the work easier.

On the protection side, we've enacted laws in Michigan to make it a crime to threaten an election worker in their line of duty, and we've also placed clear lines of communication in place between law enforcement, our office and clerks and poll workers in the precincts, so that there can be a way for us all to know if a threat emerges and be there to help ensure workers are protected.

And finally, we've developed tabletop exercises, scenario planning all across the state of Michigan, where we go into communities at the Department of State, partner with clerks, local law enforcement and first responders, and go through some threat assessments and sample scenarios, so that we know what to do if and when something bad should occur. That makes me feel like we're prepared for anything that could happen. But still, it's not lost on us that we're very much in the center of the storm this year as election workers, but we'll rise to the moment and do our jobs.

We want citizens to know that through that time, our election workers are working securely and efficiently to tabulate every valid vote and only valid votes, and we'll continue to give updates through that time period so that people know how the process is continuing.

Saliby: I am thinking about the 2020 election. Obviously, there's a lot of differences between then and now, all the absentee ballots, the pandemic, but I just remember how chaotic it was just with people saying the votes weren't being counted correctly, all of that. How are you anticipating that moment at 8 p.m. on Election Day in November of what happens next?

Benson: Well, we know that moment from when the polls close at 8 p.m. in November to when the unofficial results are announced, as poll workers do their jobs of delivering the paper ballots to the receiving boards and as absentee ballots and ballots returned at drop boxes up to 8 p.m. which they can be done in our state, will be processed and tabulated and entered into the system. All of that will still be going on through the night.

And so, we want citizens to know that through that time, our election workers are working securely and efficiently to tabulate every valid vote and only valid votes, and we'll continue to give updates through that time period so that people know how the process is continuing.

But we also urge patience, to know that democracy can take time, and we are committed to making sure that that time is used to ensure the accuracy of our election results.

Saliby: And what message do you have for young Michiganders who are voting in their first presidential election?

We want everyone, including our young voters, most importantly, to know that this election will define our future.



Benson: That this is an incredible moment in America's history, an incredible choice that voters will be facing this fall, and we want everyone, including our young voters most importantly, to know that this election will define our future.

In this moment in history, it gives us an opportunity to come together and resist attempts to delegitimize our elections or silence the voice of our voters, and instead make a clear statement that no matter where we live or who we vote for, we're going to be engaged. We're going to ensure our voices are heard, and we're going to be a part of defining a future for all of us.

Saliby: I've been speaking with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Thank you for joining us.

Benson: Thanks so much for having me.

