Lansing Charter Commission leans towards retaining an elected mayor

The Lansing Charter Commission is beginning to define its vision for changes to the city’s local government, with members appearing to be in favor of retaining its current 'strong mayor' system.

Under the approach, Lansing voters elect someone to be the city’s chief executive. Neighboring East Lansing employs an alternative system where the city council hires a ‘city manager’ to oversee operations.

The commission has been taking input from residents on what changes they would like to see to the city charter — including what the government structure should look like.

Some members said they have heard residents raise issues with the current mayor, Andy Schor. But they also heard residents say they want to be able to vote for a mayor — and not have the city’s executive leader be hired.

“Just because you don't like someone doesn't mean that you should change the system,” said Commissioner Muhammad Qawwee. “We have elections, and those are where people are accountable from ... with a city manager, you take that part off the chess board.”

The commission is starting with a goal of building consensus on structural decisions — such as the role of the mayor as well as the structure and make up of the Lansing City Council — before digging into more specific changes.

Some residents have told the group that they want to see the city have more control over the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

The BWL has recently drawn criticism over its plan to build a new natural gas plant and its decision to hike water and electricity rates. Lansing owns the public utility and appoints members to the Board of Commissioners, but the BWL has authority to set its own budget and service rates without getting city approval.

Attorney Michael Syracuse urged the charter commission Tuesday night to change the rules and give officials more oversight of the utility.

“As it stands right now, the Board of Water and Light has more power and influence on the Lansing residents than the city council," he argued. "Lansing residents have no control over it via electoral politics, okay? And this is effectively taxation without representation.”

Any changes that commissioners propose will need to be authorized by voters. The commission aims to put a draft city charter on the ballot next year.

