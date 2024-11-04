New portrait in State Capitol celebrates governor who oversaw its construction 

The Michigan State Capitol has dozens of portraits of former governors in its collection.

But its newest gubernatorial painting isn’t of a 21st century state leader. Instead, it depicts a governor who led the state 150 years ago.

Joshua Risner is the Capitol’s artist-in-residence. He has about 10 paintings of his own in the building.

Those include portraits of several former governors like Rick Synder. He says he tries to find the humanity in each of his subjects, so they feel relatable.

"I see all of my portraits as more like people as opposed to legislators," he said.

To do that, Risner thinks of his subjects like family members. For portraits of older men, he often aims to give them the same presence as his grandfather.

"One of my particular styles is a stillness and calmness in the face, and so that automatically comes through too, like maybe a quiet confidence."

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU Joshua Risner has served as the Capitol's artist-in-residence for about five years.

Risner recently took on painting a new portrait of Governor John Bagley who led the state between 1873-1877.

During that time, the State Capitol was moving from a temporary wooden structure in Lansing to its current location downtown. Risner says the new portrait is meant to commemorate that important transitional time for Michigan.

"We were just trying to tell a story of the origins of this building, the current Capitol that we're in ," he said.

The Capitol collection’s historic portrait of Bagley was painted in 1885 several years after his death. In the painting, he stands, looking off into the distance with a long greying beard reaching down his chest.

Risner says he wanted to take a different approach with this new portrait. His Bagley still has his long beard but also has a fuller head of hair and softer eyes .

"I've pushed him to a little bit younger version. I think that plays along with the energy and life that I sort of imagined in him as being like a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. "

Courtesy / Michigan State Capitol The current State Capitol building opened two years after Bagley left office.

Risner says he wants visitors to use his portrait and the other art in the State Capitol as a jumping off point.

"Look at each individual painting and try to come to some conclusions before you think about the history," Risner said. "Then when you take those conclusions to the history that you learn, try to see if there's any connections ."

Risner’s portrait of Governor Bagley is on display in Heritage Hall until the end of November. After that, it will be placed in the Capitol’s conservation room to be used for education until staff find a permanent place in the building for it to hang.

