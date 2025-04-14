Ingham County confirms first measles case in more than 30 years

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Ingham County Health Department say a case of measles has been confirmed in the county.

This is the first confirmed case in the community since 1994.

Health officials say the infected one-year-old female recently traveled out of state.

They advise anyone one year or older to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine if they haven’t already. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air and through direct person-to-person contact.

“We are closely monitoring this case and taking it very seriously,” Dr. Nike Shoyinka, Ingham County Medical Health Officer, said in a release.

The department has compiled a list of potential exposure sites and is working to identify and notify people who were in direct contact with the child.

Symptoms usually develop within 7-14 days of exposure. Those with symptoms should contact their health care provider immediately.

“The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and remains our best defense. Two doses provide 97% protection,” Shoyinka said.

“We strongly urge residents to check their vaccination status and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms appear.”

Potential Sites of Exposure

April 4



Tractor Supply (W. Grand River Ave., Lansing)

6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

April 5



Okemos Farmer’s Market in Meridian Mall

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Aldi in Okemos

2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.



April 6



Towar Hart Baptist Church in East Lansing (went to infant room during service)

10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Toscana Restaurant in Lansing

5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

April 8

