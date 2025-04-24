Second measles case confirmed in Ingham County

Ingham County health officials say they’ve confirmed a second case of measles.

A one-year-old child had been exposed to the county’s first case this year which was confirmed earlier this month.

The boy was vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms. His family had been notified of the potential exposure by the Ingham County Health Department. He was tested for measles when symptoms appeared.

“We understand that news of another case may cause concern in our community,” Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka said in a release.

“However, this child’s vaccination status helped lessen the severity of illness, and early isolation significantly reduced the risk of transmission. This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and swift public health response.”

The department says there was a new potential exposure site at the Frandor Lansing Urgent Care on April 15 from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Symptoms typically appear within a week to two weeks after exposure, but those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days.

Health care leaders recommend everyone be vaccinated through the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) shot on a two-dose schedule. Typically, the first dose is given at 12-15 months of age and the second at 4-6 years old.