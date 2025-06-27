© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
A vintage buggy, Lansing train depot bench available during MSU Surplus Store antique sale

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
An antique early 1900s two-seater buggy
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
This small horse-drawn carriage was used in Albion in the early 1900s and has been kept in storage at MSU. It's going for $5,000 at the sale.

The Michigan State University Surplus Store is a local favorite for deals on just about anything you can think of from bikes to furniture to even maple syrup produced by school researchers.

On Saturday, vintage clothes and shoes, 46- and 48-star American flags and even a cast of Michigan actor Bruce Campbell’s face are just some of the hundreds of items from all different parts of the university available during a special antique sale.

Operations Coordinator Chris Hewitt says summer is an especially busy time for the store.

"A lot of departments are gearing up for the next fall," he said. "So, departments are kind of moving and purging old things they have in the back."

Store employee Annie Young says she’s put around 200 hours into researching the items in the sale.

Like one piece of Lansing history: a heavy, wooden, L-shaped bench that was once mounted in the Lansing Union Depot on Michigan Avenue.

"There is very few wear and tear scratches. Everything is extremely sturdy. We have the original hardware," she said.

antique wooden L-shaped bench that was mounted in a railroad depot.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
This bench was originally mounted in the Lansing Union Railroad Depot on Michigan Avenue. The depot opened in the early 1900s and closed in the 1970s before becoming a restaurant. The bench is available at the Surplus Store for $4,800.

Another large piece that Young doesn’t know as much about is a small horse-drawn carriage. She was was able to figure out it was used in the early 1900s in Albion.

"Of all the buggies that I have seen come in here, this is probably the most elaborate as well as just immaculate condition that I have seen."

Young’s tip for snagging the piece that you want? Get there early.

"As soon as we open those gates at eight, I'm sure that we'll have a line starting to form."

The antique sale at the surplus store runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Surplus Store employees Chris Hewitt and Annie Young display a large, wool 48-star American flag.
1 of 6  — 20250626_111830.jpg
Surplus Store employees Chris Hewitt and Annie Young display a wool 48-star American flag. It's on sale for $225.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
plaster cast of actor Bruce Campbell's face
2 of 6  — 20250626_114321.jpg
There are multiple casts of celebrity faces available at the sale from Boris Karloff to Angelina Jolie. This cast of Michigan actor Bruce Campbell's face is going for $10.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
several wooden duck decoys
3 of 6  — 20250626_112136.jpg
These duck decoys were carved and painted about 60 years ago.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
folded up American-flag themed bunting fabric
4 of 6  — 20250626_113515.jpg
This American-flag themed bunting fabric dates back to the Civil War-era.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
vintage poster advertising a demolition derby at the Kalamazoo County fair
5 of 6  — 20250626_112426.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
a variety of vintage baby and children's shoes bundled in pairs
6 of 6  — 20250626_113522.jpg
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
Sophia Saliby
