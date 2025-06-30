WKAR lays off staff amid federal budget challenges

WKAR is laying off several employees of the station amid federal budget challenges.

The U.S. Senate is considering a measure to claw back already approved funding that goes to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for NPR, PBS and public media stations. The House already approved this rescissions package.

Of the nine positions eliminated, a majority of them are in TV production. Others helped maintain the station's digital presence as well as fundraise.

Michigan State University, which holds WKAR’s broadcast license, has also mandated budgets cuts across all departments.

In an email to staff, WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner called the layoffs an “unavoidable response to the challenges we face.”

Turner said he does not anticipate additional layoffs at this time.

Other public media stations across the country facing similar budget constraints have laid off staff and cut programming.

This story was reported by WKAR's Sophia Saliby and edited by News Director Andrew Gillfillan. No member of WKAR’s senior leadership reviewed this story before publication.

