Labor unions praise "responsible bidder" ordinances while contractors warn of workforce shortages

A proposed change to how the city of Lansing awards contracts is drawing mixed reactions from employers and labor unions.

Rather than simply awarding contracts to the lowest bidder, the mayor would be instructed to also consider factors like the bidder’s participation in apprenticeship programs and whether they offer employer-sponsored healthcare benefits and structured retirement plans for employees.

The proposed change was met with support from labor unions.

Jason Brown is a business agent for UA Local 333, representing plumbers and pipefitters. He says the change would benefit the local economy.

“Money earned here should be money spent here,” Brown said. “With the passing of this responsible and responsive bidders ordinance, our local contractors can turn their paychecks into the paychecks of somebody else right here in Lansing.”

But contractors say some elements of the plan would unfairly impact local bidders.

Jeremiah Leyba is the director of engineering for the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, which represents more than 500 companies in Michigan.

He says not all contractors can easily access federal apprenticeship programs and also rely on trade school diplomas, community college degrees and industry certifications for workforce development.

“The city of Lansing would be excluding bidders that are highly qualified, and with dwindling workforces across the state, it is an exclusion no municipality can responsibly afford,” Leyba said.

Several localities in Michigan already have responsible bidder ordinances in place, including Jackson, Royal Oak and Detroit.

Jacob Toomey is the director of government affairs for Michigan LiUNA, representing construction building trades workers. He says the number of localities adopting the ordinances is proof of their success.

“They raise standards, increase accountability and support a stronger local workforce,” Toomey said.

The City Council’s next meeting will be held Aug. 11 at Lansing City Hall.

