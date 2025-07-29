© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Labor unions praise "responsible bidder" ordinances while contractors warn of workforce shortages

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
facade of Lansing City Hall building
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

A proposed change to how the city of Lansing awards contracts is drawing mixed reactions from employers and labor unions.

Rather than simply awarding contracts to the lowest bidder, the mayor would be instructed to also consider factors like the bidder’s participation in apprenticeship programs and whether they offer employer-sponsored healthcare benefits and structured retirement plans for employees.

The proposed change was met with support from labor unions.

Jason Brown is a business agent for UA Local 333, representing plumbers and pipefitters. He says the change would benefit the local economy.

“Money earned here should be money spent here,” Brown said. “With the passing of this responsible and responsive bidders ordinance, our local contractors can turn their paychecks into the paychecks of somebody else right here in Lansing.”

But contractors say some elements of the plan would unfairly impact local bidders.

Jeremiah Leyba is the director of engineering for the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, which represents more than 500 companies in Michigan.

He says not all contractors can easily access federal apprenticeship programs and also rely on trade school diplomas, community college degrees and industry certifications for workforce development.

“The city of Lansing would be excluding bidders that are highly qualified, and with dwindling workforces across the state, it is an exclusion no municipality can responsibly afford,” Leyba said.

Several localities in Michigan already have responsible bidder ordinances in place, including Jackson, Royal Oak and Detroit.

Jacob Toomey is the director of government affairs for Michigan LiUNA, representing construction building trades workers. He says the number of localities adopting the ordinances is proof of their success.

“They raise standards, increase accountability and support a stronger local workforce,” Toomey said.

The City Council’s next meeting will be held Aug. 11 at Lansing City Hall.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Related Content
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE