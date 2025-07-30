Bridge Cards to include $400 clothing allowance per child this August

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and Michigan families are receiving help to cover the cost of school clothes.

Parents with Bridge Cards will get $400 per child this August through a clothing allowance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

While that’s a drop from last year’s $529 per child, the allowance has generally risen over time—from just $43 in 2007.

The money will be automatically added to the client’s EBT cash account, as has typically been the case.

In 2011, Republican Sen. Bruce Caswell proposed limiting spending to thrift stores, a plan that was later revised to issue gift cards for select retailers. Since then, the allowance has been paid directly to EBT cards.

To qualify, households must have an active Family Independence Program (FIP) case as of July 31 for the August benefit.