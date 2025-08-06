Schor, Hector to face off in election for Lansing mayor, city council field narrows

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Incumbent Andy Schor and Punks with Lunch Lansing Executive Director Kelsea Hector are advancing to the general election for Lansing mayor after thousands turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

Schor, the incumbent, earned the most votes, according to unofficial results. He says winning more than 60% of the ballots cast Tuesday sends a strong message.

“We’ve heard a lot of support at the doors and in all the conversations we’re having, and I think tonight helped show that those conversations translated into votes,” Schor said.

Hector finished second, earning 15.8% of the total votes cast, according to unofficial results.

Hector said the results show she has a lot of work ahead of her, but added that she’s prepared to do “10 times more” than the primary.

“I’m going to be doubling that effort, if not tripling it, to be sitting in a much stronger position come November,” Hector said.

Jeffrey Brown, Brett Brockschmidt and David Ellis will not be advancing to the general election.

Lansing voters also weighed in on City Council races.

The four candidates advancing to the general election for two at-large City Council seats are Jeremy Garza, a current member of City Council representing the Second Ward; Julie Vandenboom, a policy analyst for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; Clara Martinez, a teacher at Everett High School; and Aurelius Christian, the board treasurer for the Allen Neighborhood Center.

In the Fourth Ward, the two candidates advancing to the general election are Peter Spadafore, a current at-large member, and Heath Lowry, an attorney in Lansing.

The general election will be held Nov. 4.