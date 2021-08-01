-
The Lansing City Council has approved the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget. The plan represents a 10 percent increase over the current budget.The boost…
The Lansing City Council is denouncing Councilmember Brandon Betz and recommending his resignation after he sent harassing text messages to a Black…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and city department heads are foregoing annual pay raises for 2021. In a press release, Mayor Schor points to budget cuts of more…
Two incumbents were ousted from the Lansing and East Lansing City Councils in Tuesday’s election. The upsets were part of a trend of progressive and…
Local elections happened all across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. For many Michigan voters this was the first election it was possible to vote no-reason absentee,…
Lansing voters don’t need to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots. You can vote, and even register to vote, over the weekend and on Monday in…
Managing legacy costs is weighing down Lansing’s budget. As of July, the city has more than $700 million in money that has not been set aside to pay for…
Starting in November, the state of Michigan will begin accepting license applications for recreational marijuana businesses. However, don’t expect to…
Lansing’s general election will be held on November 5th, but voters don’t have to wait until then to cast their ballots.Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has…
The city of Lansing will be making the rules that govern recreational marijuana by modifying their rules on medical marijuana. Lansing State Journal…