Oscar Sunday | Michigan Matinee

Sun. Mar. 27 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Prepare for the 94th Academy Awards by listening to samples from this year’s Best Score nominees!

On "Oscar Sunday," March 27th, Jamie Paisley will sample all five of this year’s nominees for Best Score: Don't Look Up by Nicholas Britell, Dune by Hans Zimmer, Encanto by Germaine Franco, Parallel Mothers by Alberto Iglesias, and The Power of the Dog by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood.

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.