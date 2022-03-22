© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Travel Tuesday!
WKAR StayTuned Update

Oscar Sunday | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published March 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Sun. Mar. 27 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Prepare for the 94th Academy Awards by listening to samples from this year’s Best Score nominees!

On "Oscar Sunday," March 27th, Jamie Paisley will sample all five of this year’s nominees for Best Score: Don't Look Up by Nicholas Britell, Dune by Hans Zimmer, Encanto by Germaine Franco, Parallel Mothers by Alberto Iglesias, and The Power of the Dog by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE 
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

